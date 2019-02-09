Football

Where's Mendy? City star has last laugh on day of mystery

By Opta
Benjamin Mendy
Benjamin Mendy maintained the mystery over his whereabouts as Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker joined the fun via social media.

London, February 9: Where is Benjamin Mendy? That was the question on everyone's lips at Manchester City on Friday.

City manager Pep Guardiola was unsure of Mendy's whereabouts ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown against Chelsea, with the French left-back recovering from a knee injury.

Mendy, who had been granted permission to travel in Europe, appeared to suggest he was at Hong Kong International Airport in an Instagram story on Friday.

The 24-year-old maintained the mystery over his whereabouts as City team-mate Kyle Walker joined the fun via social media.

With the hashtag #WheresMendy, the France international raised more eyebrows over his location in a Twitter post which appeared to suggest he was in Dubai.

Be careful Benjamin, Pep is watching…

FullTime: FUL 0 - 3 MUN
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
