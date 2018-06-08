Which clubs have the most players heading to Russia?

Kolkata, June 8: Premier league winner's Manchester City will be the most best-represented club at the Russia World Cup with 16 players just ahead of Real Madrid (15) whereas other Premier League sides Chelsea and Tottenham will also serve 12 players in the tournament.
Below is the club break-up after the 32 countries named their final 23-man squad for the World Cup.
1. Manchester City (16 players)
The record point holders in the Premier League of this season will see most of their stars heading for the World Cup. All the selected players from the PL winners expect Fabian Delph are expected to be in the starting XI of their respective squads.
However, the list could have been even bigger had Leroy Sane been picked up by Joachim Loew in Germany squad, but the youngster was left out from the final 23-man squad after earlier being included in the preliminary 27-man shortlist.
Manchester City players: Ederson, Fernandinho, Danilo, Gabriel Jesus (Brazil); John Stones, Kyle Walker, Fabian Delph, Raheem Sterling (England); Nicolas Otamendi, Sergio Aguero (Argentina); Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium); Benjamin Mendy (France); Ilkay Gundogan (Germany); Bernardo Silva (Portugal); David Silva (Spain).
2. Real Madrid (15 players)
Second on the list is UEFA Champions League winners Madrid, who will have 15 players in the tournament. The list is headed by Cristiano Ronaldo who will lead Portugal followed by Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, etc who are also expected to start for their respective sides. The most notable omission from the high profile squad is Gareth Bale as Wales failed to make it to Russia.
Real Madrid players: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Isco, Marco Asensio (Spain); Marcelo, Casemiro (Brazil); Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic (Croatia); Keylor Navas (Costa Rica); Raphael Varane (France); Toni Kroos (Germany); Achraf Hakimi (Morocco); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).
3. Barcelona (14 players)
Barring two Portuguese players Nelson Semedo and Andre Gomes, there were no major exclusions from the squad. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will represent their Latin American side whereas Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba are the four Spaniards selected from the Catalan side.
Apart from them two French players Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are also expected to start. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ivan Rakitic, and Thomas Vermaelen are expected to be in the starting XI up for Germany, Croatia, and Belgium respectively along with Brazilian Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho and Colombian Yerry Mina.
Barcelona players: Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (Spain); Paulinho, Philippe Coutinho (Brazil); Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele (France); Lionel Messi (Argentina); Thomas Vermaelen (Belgium); Yerry Mina (Colombia); Ivan Rakitic (Croatia); Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Germany); Luis Suarez (Uruguay).
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends