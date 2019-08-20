Which formation can get the best out of Philippe Coutinho?

Bengaluru, Aug 20: Bayern Munich have strengthened their attacking options with the loan signing of Barcelona’s Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho on a one year contract. It's a destination few saw him ending up at this summer, but it could be one that revives the Brazilian's career.
After crashing out at the Round of 16 stages in the Champions League last season and just nicking the Bundesliga title, Niko Kovac's side have splashed the cash in their effort to return to the summit of European football.
Coutinho becomes the sixth player to arrive at Allianz after Ivan Perisic, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Mickael Cuisance and Jann-Fiete Arp.
Coutinho struggled during his time with the La Liga champions but will be waiting to return to the form he produced at Liverpool that made him such a sensational talent. He will be praying he can showcase his skillset at one of the biggest teams in world football after being handed the club's famous number 10 shirt - previously donned by Arjen Robben and we bring out three ways, in which he can be utilised best in the squad.
4-2-3-1: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba; Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Philippe Coutinho, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski.
A two-man pivot in the midfield with the 27-year-old playing behind the forward should be the best option to utilise his creativity. His ability to not only string sublime through-balls behind the lines, but also unleashing long rangers, makes him the perfect fit to play behind Lewandowski. Moreover, with two fierce runners in the wings, Gnabry and Coman it will be helpful for Coutinho to exploit in the centre after them stretching the opponents.
4-3-3: Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba; Thiago Alcantara, Javi Martinez, Philippe Coutinho; Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman.
This is the system in which the former Inter player shined the most in his last season in Anfield colours. Playing as the left central midfielder, Coutinho can cut in midfield and link-up with Thiago in one-two passes to have the freedom of going forward, able to drift wide and link up with the advancing full-backs, or burst forward in possession through the centre. This is also the system in which his Brazil national team coach Tite puts him in the side.
3-4-1-2: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, David Alaba; Philippe Coutinho; Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski.
Although Kovac has been mainly centred towards playing a back four in his first season but so many options at his disposal he could also revert back to his Frankfurt days to provide more freedom to his creative lynchpin. Two forwards in front of the Brazilian would be a deadly combination in the upfront, however, it could somehow lessen the gametime of wingers like Coman and Gnabry.