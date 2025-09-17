Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Clash Rescheduled After Boycott Drama, Match To Begin At 7:30 PM UAE Time: Check Timings In IND, PAK

Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: No Handshake, Boycott Threat and Delayed start after Andy Pycroft Apology - The Complete Timeline of the Saga

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch Champions League Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Who is Hiroshi Ibusuki? Know all about East Bengal's new Japanese striker By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 23:03 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

East Bengal FC have officially confirmed the signing of Hiroshi Ibusuki, the towering Japanese striker, on a deal running until the end of the 2025-26 Indian Super League season.

The move is being hailed as a statement of intent by the Kolkata giants, who are strengthening their frontline following the exit of Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Who is Hiroshi Ibusuki?

Born on February 27, 1991, in Nagareyama, Chiba, Japan, Ibusuki built his reputation as a classic centre-forward with a career spanning across Asia, Europe, and Australia. He started at Kashiwa Reysol's youth academy before moving to Spain at just 18, where he joined Girona FC and made his professional debut in the Segunda División.

He later gained valuable experience with Real Zaragoza B, CE Sabadell, and Sevilla FC, making his senior debut in a high-voltage derby against Real Betis. His European spell also included time with Belgian side K.A.S Eupen and Valencia CF's reserve team. Returning to Japan in 2014, he represented Albirex Niigata, JEF United Chiba, Shonan Bellmare, and Shimizu S-Pulse, establishing himself as a consistent goalscorer.

In 2022, he moved to Australia, joining Adelaide United, where he scored on debut and became a reliable attacking force. He later turned out for Western United, maintaining his reputation as a clinical finisher.

Across his career, Ibusuki has scored over 120 goals in senior football and also represented Japan at U-19 and U-22 levels.

Mr. Thangboi Singto, Head of Football at Emami East Bengal, welcomed the signing, saying:

"Hiroshi's proven goal-scoring record in top-tier league, combined with his professionalism and hunger for success, aligns perfectly with our vision of building a dynamic, competitive squad."

Head Coach Oscar Bruzon expressed his excitement at working with the Japanese striker.

"Hiroshi is an experienced and classic centre-forward. His game style is defined by his physical presence, ability to win aerial duels, clinical finishing and link-up skills. He has played for elite clubs in various countries and has a reputation for being a deadly finisher."

"This club has an incredible history and an amazing fan base, which makes it so popular in Asian football. I am honored to be part of such an iconic outfit and help the team chase silverware in the upcoming tournaments," Ibusuki said after his move to the Kolkata club.