Why Barcelona flop should consider a switch to Manchester United

Kolkata, February 20: Expectations were big from Philippe Coutinho when he made his switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in January, 2018.
The Brazilian playmaker, who was once the darling of the Liverpool fans, saw his popularity with fans diminish quickly as he pushed for the transfer and gladly accepted it as it was believed to be his dream move.
However, dreams can turn into nightmares any time and Coutinho experienced it at Camp Nou where had an underwhelming one-and-half year stint before being loaned to German giants Bayern Munich who also had an option to make the move permanent.
It is only past halfway through the season and it is already a public knowledge that The Baverian giants will not exercise their option to sign the gifted playmaker permanently despite the fact that they are seeking quality reinforcements to their ageing squad.
There is plenty of interest in Coutinho from around Europe and the best possible destination for him among all of them would be Manchester United. Yes, it will certainly make him even less popular among the Liverpool fans, but his career is at crossroads right now. At Old Trafford, Coutinho will be a guaranteed starter and the whole team would be based around him.
Coutinho is indeed a special player and United know that very well. With Paul Pogba likely to move out of Old Trafford, they certainly need a midfielder who can produce magic and Coutinho is certainly the best option.