Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why Barcelona flop should consider a switch to Manchester United

By
Philippe Coutinho
Bayern Munich is unlikely sign Philippe Coutinho permanently.

Kolkata, February 20: Expectations were big from Philippe Coutinho when he made his switch from Liverpool to Barcelona in January, 2018.

The Brazilian playmaker, who was once the darling of the Liverpool fans, saw his popularity with fans diminish quickly as he pushed for the transfer and gladly accepted it as it was believed to be his dream move.

However, dreams can turn into nightmares any time and Coutinho experienced it at Camp Nou where had an underwhelming one-and-half year stint before being loaned to German giants Bayern Munich who also had an option to make the move permanent.

It is only past halfway through the season and it is already a public knowledge that The Baverian giants will not exercise their option to sign the gifted playmaker permanently despite the fact that they are seeking quality reinforcements to their ageing squad.

There is plenty of interest in Coutinho from around Europe and the best possible destination for him among all of them would be Manchester United. Yes, it will certainly make him even less popular among the Liverpool fans, but his career is at crossroads right now. At Old Trafford, Coutinho will be a guaranteed starter and the whole team would be based around him.

Coutinho is indeed a special player and United know that very well. With Paul Pogba likely to move out of Old Trafford, they certainly need a midfielder who can produce magic and Coutinho is certainly the best option.

More PHILIPPE COUTINHO News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TOT 0 - 1 RBL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue