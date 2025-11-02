India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Where to Watch IND-W vs SA-W on TV and Online?

Football Why did Lamine Yamal split with Nicki Nicole? Barcelona star confirms Reason By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 17:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has confirmed his breakup with Argentine singer Nicki Nicole, ending their relationship on mutual terms.

Speaking to Javi Hoyos on the show D Corazón, Yamal firmly denied rumours of infidelity as a cause for the split.

He stated, "We are not together, but it has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that's it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to her nor have I been with another person".​

The couple had been in the public eye since starting their relationship around Yamal's 18th birthday in July 2025. Nicki Nicole was frequently seen supporting Yamal at Barcelona matches, and their relationship was showcased on social media. However, despite the public nature of their romance, the young footballer emphasized that their parting was peaceful and natural, not marked by any conflict or betrayal.

Why did Lamine Yamal split with Girlfriend?

Reports had circulated about a possible connection to Yamal's trip to Milan and alleged meetings with an influencer, but Yamal confirmed the breakup had already happened before that trip, and those rumours were unfounded. Yamal confirmed that it was done by mutual consent.

Yamal's focus now turns back to his football career, as he has been managing a groin injury that has affected his performances this season. Barcelona is keen for the talent to regain his top form, hoping this personal development does not impact his on-field contributions.

The Spain international is regarded as a generational talent and he has already made a stellar start to his career. Yamal, just 18, has already played 23 times for La Roja, scoring 6 goals. He has made a decent start with Barcelona this season as well, scoring 3 goals and 5 assists across all competitions so far.