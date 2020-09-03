Why Diogo Dalot to Wolves will be a good deal for all parties involved

Bengaluru, Sept. 3: Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot could be the subject of new interest from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers as per several English bookmakers.
The Molineux side will be without their first team right-back after Matt Doherty completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur recently. Ahead of the new season, the Wanderers hence are now extensively searching for a new right-back and it could lead them to the 21-year-old.
Dalot is almost certain to pursue first-team opportunities elsewhere next Summer hence, the probable rumours could actually befall in coming weeks.
Dalot's time at Manchester United so far
Dalot joined United from FC Porto in a £19million deal under Jose Mourinho however is yet to establish himself as a regular at Old Trafford.
Last season, he lost his place further following Wan Bissaka's signing and barely featured in Solskjaer’s line-up. Across all competitions he made only 11 appearances, clocking up around just 500 minutes of action, scoring one goal across all competition.
His case wasn’t helped by his long absence due to back to back injuries. But despite these facts, the right-back has shown a few promising signs during his spell at Manchester even though he has slipped to give a good account of himself over a prolonged period.
Is this a good move for all parties involved?
Despite initially showing promise during Jose Mourinho’s reign Dalot has not been able to develop his game. That is mostly due to his fate with continuous injuries and struggled to make the impact when given the opportunity. United now have an established right-back with Wan Bissaka while youngster Brandon Williams as well Ethan Laird can also fill up the gap in his absence.
At such a moment, the Red Devils could look to cash in on him till his stakes are high. A parting of the ways could also be a sensible option for club and player as Dalot could play as a first-team right-back on a different side.
At Wolves, the Portuguese can easily avail that much-needed game-time and confidence given he maintains a clean bill of health in the coming seasons. Tactically he would suit Nuno's system as well. Dalot's ability lies in his forward run, crossing and attacking prowess. Given Nuno plays with wingbacks in his team his strength could be used adequately. Hence, it would be great for them with a view to replacing departed Doherty with almost like to like replacement but with a younger one.