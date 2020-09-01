Why Everton should target Watford midfield dynamo

Kolkata, September 1: The Watford side to have been relegated from Premier League last season might arguably be one of the most talented teams to have dropped down from the top tier of English football in recent times.
Given the circumstances, it is hardly a surprise that some of their top players are all being linked with moves away from Vicarage Road and one of the players who is certain to leave the Hertfordshire-based club this summer is Abdoulaye Doucoure.
It is believed that Everton are leading the chase for the signature of the 27-year-old ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers and the promoted Fulham side. The Tofees are long-term admirers of the midfield dynamo and made an attempt last summer itself when former Watford manager Marco Silva was in charge.
The 2019-20 season was far from a convincing one for Everton. They started the season on a dismal note that led to Silva being sacked and while his replacement Carlo Ancelotti has somewhat steadied the ship, the Toffees still could not manage better than a 12th placed finish.
They won just one of their final six games in the Premier League losing to the likes of Wolves and Bournemouth, but still there is plenty of positive vibes around Goodison Park at the moment mostly due to the presence of a proven manager like Ancelotti.
However, it is no secret that Everton lack the necessary quality for Ancelotti to deliver success. But, things could change if Ancelotti can bring a few new faces to the club like Doucore, who is an energetic central midfielder and has all the qualities of an ideal box-to-box midfielder.
Doucore is excellent off the ball and never stops running and chasing down opponents. Industrious, hard-working, skilfull and combative, Doucore has everything to become the workhorse in the new-look Everton midfield and a deal looks to be a promising one from the Toffees' point of view.