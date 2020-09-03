Why getting Dani Ceballos another year on loan is a good call by Arteta

Bengaluru, Sept. 3: Arsenal are ready to welcome Dani Ceballos for another season on loan and probably this time with an option to buy, as per latest reports.
The Spanish international arrived at Emirates last season on loan and has had a fine start to his career under Emery. But his development halted with recurring injuries which eventually saw him losing a place under Arteta at the initial stage. But slowly he became a key player for Mikel Arteta upon his return to fitness.
Arteta helped him to revitalise his football and now wants him back in the team. He apparently has convinced him to return to the Emirates Stadium for another year and it is now expected the LaLiga champions will allow him to return to London for another season.
It’s excellent news for Arsenal because it indicates they will get a proven player without having to pay a transfer fee this summer. And his last season's stats only indicate the Gunners will benefit hugely having him in their midfield.
Below we have taken a closer look at those stats with Arsenal’s record with and without Ceballos in the starting XI. It will only confirm why the Spanish international is worth keeping at the Emirates.
Ceballos played only 23 games last season, but in those games, the Gunners won 13 times and lost just 5 in all competition. Not only that, but Arsenal also picked up 1.91 points per game while scoring 1.91 goals per game and conceding just 1.08.
Ceballos missed more number of games compared to his presence but the Gunners in that period won less, scored less although conceded further. Out of 31 games where Ceballos were absent, Arsenal won just 12 and drew the same while scoring just 1.58 per game and conceding 1.29 per 90.
So it is clear that Ceballos has had a significant influence on the team under Arteta and the Spanish coach can only look forward to the same again next term.