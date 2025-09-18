Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing in Newcastle vs Barcelona Champions League match Today? When will he Return?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Barcelona's young sensation Lamine Yamal has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in European football, but his availability for the club's upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Newcastle United is a huge question.

The 18-year-old winger has been central to Hansi Flick's tactical plans this season, offering flair, pace, and unpredictability on the right flank.

The concerns surrounding Yamal stem from an injury that he experienced during Barcelona's recent La Liga outing. Although he completed training sessions during the week, medical staff advised caution given the tight schedule of matches.

Hansi Flick has already acknowledged the youngster's heavy workload, reminding observers that despite his maturity on the pitch, Yamal is still adapting to the physical demands of senior football. Protecting him from unnecessary risk remains a top priority for the coaching staff.

Why is Lamine Yamal not playing against Newcastle Today?

Lamine Yamal won't play any part for the Spanish giants against Newcastle in the Champions League opener as the Spaniard suffered a pubis discomfort in their latest La Liga match.

"I prefer to talk about the players available, and Lamine won't be there tomorrow or likely on Sunday. We have a good team, including in that position. Marcus Rashford was brought in for situations like this, and I hope he can show the same level in England as he did last Sunday against Valencia," Flick said ahead of the match against the English opposition.

When will Lamine Yamal return?

As per Flick's revelation, Yamal will not be back in action at least till this weekend. It is to be seen if he features for Barcelona next week, as the Spanish club will be cautious about his injury management.