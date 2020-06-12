Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Why Liverpool should look for this Southampton midfielder

By
Liverpool

Kolkata, June 12: Though Liverpool missed out on the opportunity to sign Timo Werner, it is very much likely that they will still be active in the transfer market, looking for bargain deals, something they have successfully done under Jurgen Klopp.

Bargain deals could likely take place once again this summer and a player the Reds should ideally target is Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

With the Danish international's contract with the south coast club expiring in 2021, he could be available on the cheap this summer and would be an incredible addition to the Liverpool midfield.

With his contract set to expire next summer, the Saints might be open to selling their best midfielder this summer on a reasonable price and that should ideally draw Klopp's attention with the 24-year-old having everything to become an ideal Klopp type midfielder.

In 2016, he made his move to England and has been decent for the Saints ever since but under Ralph Hasenhüttl, dubbed as 'The Alpine Klopp', the Dane has certainly evolved into one of the best all round midfielders in the Premier League.

Hojbjerg's numbers this season are truly remarkable. He ranks seventh in the Premier League for total tackles won and fourth among midfielders behind Declan Rice, Wilfred Ndidi and James McArthur. He has averaged 2.4 tackles per game this season while averaging 1.5 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game.

He also ranks in the top 20 in the league for pressures and only Liverpool player ahead of him in the rankings is Roberto Firmino.

The Dane is incredibly press-resistant having averaged a total of 11.8 passes per 90 minutes through the press this season and that is a quality that makes him ideal recruit for bigger clubs.

The 24-year-old has played 4.49 progressive passes per 90 minutes this campaign which shows that he is much beyond a destroyer and can prove to be a bit like Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. Still only 24, the midfielder still has his best days ahead of him and could become an excellent midfield addition at Anfield.

More LIVERPOOL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue