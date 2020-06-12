Why Liverpool should look for this Southampton midfielder

Kolkata, June 12: Though Liverpool missed out on the opportunity to sign Timo Werner, it is very much likely that they will still be active in the transfer market, looking for bargain deals, something they have successfully done under Jurgen Klopp.
Bargain deals could likely take place once again this summer and a player the Reds should ideally target is Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
With the Danish international's contract with the south coast club expiring in 2021, he could be available on the cheap this summer and would be an incredible addition to the Liverpool midfield.
With his contract set to expire next summer, the Saints might be open to selling their best midfielder this summer on a reasonable price and that should ideally draw Klopp's attention with the 24-year-old having everything to become an ideal Klopp type midfielder.
In 2016, he made his move to England and has been decent for the Saints ever since but under Ralph Hasenhüttl, dubbed as 'The Alpine Klopp', the Dane has certainly evolved into one of the best all round midfielders in the Premier League.
Hojbjerg's numbers this season are truly remarkable. He ranks seventh in the Premier League for total tackles won and fourth among midfielders behind Declan Rice, Wilfred Ndidi and James McArthur. He has averaged 2.4 tackles per game this season while averaging 1.5 interceptions and 1.7 clearances per game.
He also ranks in the top 20 in the league for pressures and only Liverpool player ahead of him in the rankings is Roberto Firmino.
The Dane is incredibly press-resistant having averaged a total of 11.8 passes per 90 minutes through the press this season and that is a quality that makes him ideal recruit for bigger clubs.
The 24-year-old has played 4.49 progressive passes per 90 minutes this campaign which shows that he is much beyond a destroyer and can prove to be a bit like Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson. Still only 24, the midfielder still has his best days ahead of him and could become an excellent midfield addition at Anfield.