Why Liverpool should part ways with defender this summer?

Kolkata, March 12: Liverpool rely heavily on their extensive scouting network and data analytics team in order to get the best possible deals and their success in the transfer market shows the brilliance of Michael Edwards and his team.
Joel Matip's signing on a free transfer from Schalke back in the summer of 2016 has to be regarded one of Liverpool's most impressive signings over the last few years.
It was a smart move by the Reds to bring the talented Cameroonian international to Anfield without spending a single penny and while he might not be among the superstars of the squad, he certainly has been a very important member of the team.
However, now that he is set to turn 30 this August and his injury troubles not getting any better, Reds might consider delling him this summer.
Matip has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2024 which means that the Reds can land a significant profit on him if they decide to sell him this summer. However, this deal is not just financially beneficial for the Reds but would also help Jurgen Klopp revamp his defence.
Matip's injury records and age means he is the most likely candidate to be shipped off if Liverpool move for a new central defender this summer and as per rumours, Klopp is desperately looking for one.
It will not be much of a problem to find a suitor for Matip considering that he is a defender capable of playing for most top clubs in Europe.