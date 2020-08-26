Why Manchester United should target this Juventus star

Kolkata, August 26: A number of big clubs across Europe are expected to undergo a massive overhaul during the summer transfer window and Serie A champions Juventus are among the top ones.
Despite the fact that the Old Lady managed to win the Serie A title for the ninth successive season, it was far from a convincing one and the club also failed to impress in cup competitions as well as in the Champions League.
Maurizio Sarri has been dismissed as the Juventus boss and has been replaced by club legend Andrea Pirlo.
Pirlo has already made it clear that he will make changes and has already planned a massive clear-out to reduce wage budget and to fund new signings.
Italian international winger Federico Bernardeschi is among the players who could be shipped off by the Old Lady this summer, but he is yet to attract any substantial interest.
Manchester United are believed to be long term admirers of the former Fiorentina star and we believe that the Red Devils should consider a move if the 26-year-old is available and here we will discuss why.
Style of play
Bernardeschi is quick, strong, creative, technically gifted and hard-working player, with a good positional sense and an eye for goal. He has all the attributes of a modern day creative player. He is also known for his ability from set-piece situations and United would certainly love to have a left-footed set-piece specialist.
Versatility
Every manager loves to have versatile players in the squad. Although, most comfortable on the right flank, he is more than capable of playing on the opposite flank as well as through the middle both as centre forward and a number ten. The Italian international becomes a much more attractive options thanks to his adaptability.
Value for money
Juventus are unlikely to command an astronomical fee for Bernadechi having signed him for a fee of €40 million back in 2017. In the Italian, the Red Devils could get a useful player for many years to come.