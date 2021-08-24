Why Manchester United should target this Premier League star midfielder

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Manchester United significantly bolstered their squad during the summer transfer window sealing the signings of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for around a fee of £73 million and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for around £42 million.
However,
their
squad
still
has
plenty
to
be
desired
if
the
Red
Devils
have
to
challenge
the
likes
of
Manchester
City,
Chelsea,
and
Liverpool
for
the
Premier
League
title
and
one
such
particular
area
of
concern
is
the
lack
of
a
quality
defensive
midfielder.
The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes as well as Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez during the whole summer but neither of them is a typical number six. Camavinga and Saul are both excellent midfielders but they are best suited in box-to-box roles.
What
United
need
is
a
natural
number
six
who
is
much
beyond
just
a
destroyer
and
Wolves
star
Ruben
Neves
is
exactly
that
kind
of
a
player.
A
long-term
target
of
the
Red
Devils,
Neves
has
been
strongly
linked
with
an
exit
from
Molineux
this
summer
and
should
be
the
absolute
priority
for
Ole
Gunnar
Solskjaer.
Proven in the Premier League already, Neves would be a low-risk signing for United, and going by their poor track record of transfer in the last few years, they must make the right moves in the market. Wolves are believed to be seeking a fee of around £40 million for their priced asset which seems more than reasonable for the 24-year-old who has plenty of years left ahead of him.
Neves is a modern-day number six with excellent defensive discipline and positional awareness and his eye for a pass are matched by very few players in his position. Neves is blessed with an incredible range of passing and likes to dictate the game from deep.
He
is
also
pretty
strong
physically
and
decent
in
the
air
can
provide
solid
cover
for
his
defenders.
Equally
effective
in
a
number
eight
role,
Neves
can
also
carry
the
ball
forward
when
needed
and
has
a
knack
of
testing
the
goalkeeper
from
long
range
often
scoring
crackers.
Despite playing for a struggling Wolves side last season and that too mostly as a number six, Neves scored five goals last season while assisting one. He created an average of 1.1 chances per 90 minutes which is only bettered by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba who created 2.7 and 1.2 chances respectively.
Neves' passing accuracy of 84.4% last season was not particularly impressive but that seems justified considering the tactics and form of Wolves last season with Neves instructed to play risky and direct passes.
Neves averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes than any other Manchester United midfielder last season and that is exactly what the Red Devils were lacking desperately.
He managed an average of 3 tackles per 90 minutes while intercepting 2.2. Neves has been one of the best players outside the top six clubs ever since he arrived in the Premier League and his game will further improve in a better team with better teammates around him and United should take this opportunity with their eyes closed.