Why Manchester United should target this Premier League star midfielder

By

Bengaluru, Aug 24: Manchester United significantly bolstered their squad during the summer transfer window sealing the signings of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for around a fee of £73 million and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for around £42 million.

However, their squad still has plenty to be desired if the Red Devils have to challenge the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool for the Premier League title and one such particular area of concern is the lack of a quality defensive midfielder.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes as well as Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez during the whole summer but neither of them is a typical number six. Camavinga and Saul are both excellent midfielders but they are best suited in box-to-box roles.

What United need is a natural number six who is much beyond just a destroyer and Wolves star Ruben Neves is exactly that kind of a player. A long-term target of the Red Devils, Neves has been strongly linked with an exit from Molineux this summer and should be the absolute priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Proven in the Premier League already, Neves would be a low-risk signing for United, and going by their poor track record of transfer in the last few years, they must make the right moves in the market. Wolves are believed to be seeking a fee of around £40 million for their priced asset which seems more than reasonable for the 24-year-old who has plenty of years left ahead of him.

Neves is a modern-day number six with excellent defensive discipline and positional awareness and his eye for a pass are matched by very few players in his position. Neves is blessed with an incredible range of passing and likes to dictate the game from deep.

He is also pretty strong physically and decent in the air can provide solid cover for his defenders. Equally effective in a number eight role, Neves can also carry the ball forward when needed and has a knack of testing the goalkeeper from long range often scoring crackers.

Despite playing for a struggling Wolves side last season and that too mostly as a number six, Neves scored five goals last season while assisting one. He created an average of 1.1 chances per 90 minutes which is only bettered by Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba who created 2.7 and 1.2 chances respectively.

Neves' passing accuracy of 84.4% last season was not particularly impressive but that seems justified considering the tactics and form of Wolves last season with Neves instructed to play risky and direct passes.

Neves averaged more tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes than any other Manchester United midfielder last season and that is exactly what the Red Devils were lacking desperately.

He managed an average of 3 tackles per 90 minutes while intercepting 2.2. Neves has been one of the best players outside the top six clubs ever since he arrived in the Premier League and his game will further improve in a better team with better teammates around him and United should take this opportunity with their eyes closed.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 14:38 [IST]
