Why Mauricio Pochettino should be the priority target of Newcastle United

Bengaluru, May 4: With the Saudi Arabia based takeover inching closer to completion, Newcastle United could soon witness a radical change in their fortunes. With the takeover, they will have the richest owners in the Premier League and it will be a matter of time before they look to become one of the prominent forces in English football once again.
The fans experienced their worst times under the ownership of Mike Ashley and even had to go through two relegations but they have every reason to be optimistic right now as future looks brighter than ever at St. James' Park.
It is strongly reported that the new owners will be looking forward to a wholesale change in the dressing room in order to compete at the highest level and the first one to face the axe could be Steve Bruce. Even though the 59-year-old has certainly not disappointed this season after taking over from Rafael Benitez, it is claimed that the club will be keen to bring in a manager with a higher profile.
Top class managers like Max Allegri, Rafael Benitez, Unai Emery have all been linked with the Newcastle job but in our opinion, the best possible pick for the hot seat would be none other than Mauricio Pochettino and in this article, we will discuss the reasons.
Premier League experience
Although in this criteria, Rafael Benitez easily beats Mauricio Pochettino with greater experience in English football as a manager but the latter has managed in the Premier League continuously from January 2013 to November 2019. He knows the Premier League better than most managers and he was also the one who transformed Spurs from just another top-four hopefuls to a club that pretty much cemented their place in the top four and even reached the Champions League final last season.
Attacking football
Pochettino is a believer of an attacking brand of football and Newcastle United, with an immense financial backing, should aim for playing on the front foot only. Manchester City took on a very ambitious project almost a decade earlier and have been immensely successful as a club since then and Newcastle should take an example from them.
The Cityzens have appointed only attacking-minded managers from the very beginning of their project and have always played a scintillating brand of football. If Newcastle also want to emulate the success of Manchester City, they should appoint someone like Pochettino.
Resources
Pochettino completely transformed Spurs as a team during his reign at the club and he did it with very limited resources. If he had a bit more freedom and backing from the owners, Spurs could have been a lot more successful and that was the very reason why he was left frustrated at the north London club in the last couple of years. Newcastle could provide Pochettino with the resources he craved for at Spurs and with that, the Argentine manager can certainly do wonders.
Long-term project
Pochettino is only 48 years of age now and could prove to be a long-term project at Newcastle United, unlike Benitez who is 60 years of age. It is no secret that Pochettino is regarded very highly by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Barcelona and if they needed a change in the backroom, they would have certainly made the Argentine their priority.
Newcastle United should aim to make the best of this opportunity and tie the former Espanyol down with a long-term lucrative contract and back him up with everything they can.