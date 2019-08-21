Why Paulo Dybala should quit Juventus for PSG?

Bengaluru, August 21: Paulo Dybala, once the heartthrob of Juventus and arguably the best player in Serie A, has fallen from his grace and that too in just a year. He still remains a fan favourite at the Allianz Stadium in Turin but his future with the serial Serie A winners look bleak.
Reports in Italy even claim that he might not even be registered for the Old Lady's Champions League squad if he still remains a Juventus player.
The Argentine superstar rejected loan moves to both Manchester United and Spurs during the summer before the English transfer window closed and he probably would have made a different choice at this moment.
Maurizio Sarri, the new Juventus boss, is known to be a stubborn manager and his stand regarding Dybala looks unlikely to change no matter how good the player is and it is indeed sad to see player of his quality being treated like this at his prime.
A move, therefore, is what he badly needs and the ideal destination for him at this stage looks like Paris Saint-Germain who have been linked with him in the past week.
PSG superstar Neymar, the most expensive player in the world, looks likely to move away from Parc Des Princes this summer with his potential destination being his former club Barcelona.
PSG have absolutely no reasons to sell Neymar from the footballing point of view. They brought him from Barcelona for a world record fee just two years ago and he is one of the best players in the world who still has a lot of football left in him at 27.
But, the club's off the pitch relationship with the Brazilian superstar has deteriorated badly during the last season. The fans are also not very fond of the Brazilian due to his antics towards them and his attitude. Also, his heart looks set for a move back to Spain with his former club Barcelona and their rivals Real Madrid both interested.
Dybala would be a great replacement of Neymar at PSG even though Neymar surely edges the Argentine in terms of almost everything be it natural ability or brand value. But, Dybala himself used to be named among one of the best players in the world just a year back. He also comes with a great brand value that an ambitious club like PSG seek in their marquee player.
Dybala will have plenty to prove having being pushed out like this from Juventus after doing so much for them during his time at the club and PSG will only benefit from that.
In terms of natural ability, Dybala edges everyone in the PSG squad apart from Kylian Mbappe who would be an excellent patner of him in the attack alongside Edinson Cavani.
Dybala is also quite adept of playing across a range of positions be it as a number ten or on the flanks or as a number nine. But, his best role at PSG will certainly be the number ten role where Tuchel used to use Neymar last season.