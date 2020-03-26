Why Spurs should not go after Real Madrid defender

Kolkata, March 26: If reports in England are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is looking to test the resolve of his former employers Real Madrid with a €40m to sign Brazilian center-back Eder Militao.
The north London side have been shambolic in defence this season and that is despite the appointment of Mourinho following the disastrous start the Lilywhites had to the season under Mauricio Pochettino.
Real Madrid around €50m to sign Eder a year ago, but the young Brazilian defender is yet to be part of Zinedine Zidane's scehme of things in his maiden campaign at Santiago Bernabeu.
Shining at a big club is never an easy task and when the club is Real Madrid, the job becomes harder. Eder was signed by Real Madrid last summer as a long-term successor of skipper Sergio Ramos who is still very much at the top of his game. Raphael Varane, is still a key figure in Zidane's side. So, it is understandable how much pressure was heaped on the Brazilian international every time he was on the pitch.
It would be a big surprise if Real Madrid are willing to offload Eder just after one underwhelming season at the club as he still has a big future for himself.
And, on top of that, the amount Spurs are willing to spend for the 22-year-old would mean a loss for Real Madrid. So, financially it also does not make sense. Spurs do have every right to test the Spanish club's resolve, but a deal looks really unlikely and it is better if they shelve their plans.