Does Klopp's first Liverpool signing have what it takes to succeed at Anfield?

Kolkata, June 16: Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have been spending wisely in the transfer market. Apart from a few big money deals, the Reds have not spent much on players during the Klopp era.
This is truly remarkable feat these days when the market has become so much inflated and Klopp's recruitment team led by sporting director Michael Edwards deserves as much credit for this.
However, not every player Liverpool have signed under Klopp has truly been a success. One such example is Klopp's first ever signing at Liverpool Marko Grujic.
The young Serbian midfielder was Klopp's very first signing at Liverpool in January 2016, but he has been limited to just 14 games for the Reds till date. The 24-year-old midfielder has excelled on loan at Hertha Berlin in Bundesliga for two successive seasons.
Now that the Serb is about to return to his parent club at the end of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic troubled season, the question is does he have what it takes to be a part of the Liverpool side next campaign?
With Adam Lallana likely to depart Anfield in the summer with his contract expiring, this could be Grujic's chance to get into the Liverpool starting XI.
What makes Grujic a very unique midfielder is the way he is blessed both physically and technically. The Serb is 6 ft 3 in and naturally has a lot of aerial presence that can be beneficial on both boxes. The last time Grujic played in the Premier League, the pace of the English game seemed to be too much for him, but now he looks more than ready for a second chance at Liverpool.
Grujic would add a lot of physical presence in Liverpool midfield that might be beneficial for the Reds against teams like Burnley or Crystal Palace who are physically superior.
Grujic is also good at long passing, with 2.46 long passes per game completed 59.3 per cent accuracy. This makes him an ideal fit for the Liverpool side that is arguably the best in the world in terms of transition play.
Thanks to his long strides and impressive technical abilities, Grujic is also a powerful runner with the ball. With the financial uncertainty all over, Grujic could look like a brand new signing by the Reds without costing them a penny.