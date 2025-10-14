English Edition
Will Lionel Messi play today for Argentina against Puerto Rico Today?

By MyKhel Staff
Argentina are set to play against Puerto Rico in a friendly match on Tuesday (October 14) in Miami. After a 1-0 win over Venezuela, this allows them to test their bench strength again.

Initially slated for Soldier Field, Chicago, the match was moved to Inter Miami's Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale due to logistical and security factors, partly influenced by local unrest and ticket sales.

Lionel Messi

Argentina, having already secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is using the friendly against Puerto Rico to refine tactics and assess squad depth. Scaloni plans several lineup rotations, giving opportunities to emerging talents and ensuring key figures like Messi are managed with care. Notably, midfielder Enzo Fernández is sidelined, which opens the door for Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, and Aníbal Moreno.​

Will Lionel Messi play against Puerto Rico Today?

Lionel Messi is highly likely to feature for Argentina in their international friendly against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium, Florida, on October 14, 2025. After missing Argentina's previous victory over Venezuela, Messi rejoined the national team, and coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed the forward's eligibility for selection, though a final decision rests on his fitness assessment during the last training session before kickoff.​

Messi, now 38, has returned to Argentina's camp fresh off a commanding performance for Inter Miami, where he scored twice and registered an assist in a 4-0 win against Atlanta United, bringing his MLS goal tally for the season to 26. Scaloni acknowledged Messi finished that match "well" and remains optimistic about including him, stating, "If he's in condition, he'll play". However, the coaching staff is also mindful of not risking their aging star unnecessarily, particularly given the physical strain of two matches in four days and upcoming competitions.​

Messi is likely to play at least a meaningful portion of the Puerto Rico friendly, either starting or making a second-half appearance. Expect Messi to provide leadership and attacking prowess, as Argentina fine-tunes its squad ahead of World Cup preparations.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 22:03 [IST]
