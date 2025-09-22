IND vs PAK: India beat Pakistan again in less than 24 Hours after Asia Cup 2025 Victory, win a thriller in Colombo

Ballon d'Or 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Award Ceremony in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Will Real Madrid skip Ballon d'Or 2025 Ceremony again? Latest Update Revealed By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Monday, September 22, 2025, 20:31 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

The Ballon d'Or ceremony is widely regarded as football's most prestigious individual awards night, where the world's top players, coaches, and clubs are celebrated for their performances each year.

It stands as a shining moment on the global football calendar, attracting millions of viewers who eagerly await the crowning of the sport's best talents. The 2025 edition of the Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday (September 22) in Paris.

However, this year, as with the last, Real Madrid will be notably absent from the grand event held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The Spanish giants remain steadfast in their boycott, a decision rooted in last year's controversial fallout when their star forward Vinícius Júnior, heavily favored to win the coveted Ballon d'Or, was ultimately overlooked in favor of Manchester City's Rodri. Real Madrid's last-minute pullout from the ceremony in 2024 shocked the football world and ignited a rift between the club and the Ballon d'Or organizers that has only deepened since.

For 2025, Real Madrid has confirmed it will once again not send an official delegation to the ceremony, continuing its protest against what it perceives as an ongoing injustice toward their players-especially Vinícius Júnior-and a lack of respect shown by the award's officials and UEFA.

While the club's nominated players, including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius himself, are free to attend in a personal capacity, they are expected to skip the event due to an imminent La Liga fixture against Levante. The club's president Florentino Pérez, together with senior officials like Emilio Butragueño, will remain in Madrid.