Football Will Trent Alexander-Arnold Return for Real Madrid Ahead of Liverpool Clash? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 18:49 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Trent Alexander-Arnold is making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is hopeful to return for Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool next month.

Alexander-Arnold suffered the injury in September during Real Madrid's win over Marseille and was initially expected to be out for six weeks. However, recent updates suggest he may be ready to play sooner than expected. The 27-year-old England international has been seen training lightly and sharing positive messages on social media, signaling optimism about his return.

Real Madrid faces several important fixtures before heading to Anfield for the November 4 clash with Liverpool, including matches against Getafe, Barcelona, Juventus, and Valencia. Coach Xabi Alonso is closely monitoring Alexander-Arnold's fitness but is unlikely to rush him back before he is fully ready.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid this summer in a £10 million deal after ending his childhood association with Liverpool. Having grown up in Liverpool's academy and becoming one of the world's best right-backs, his move was a big decision. He described it as a "personal desire for change" and acknowledged how difficult it was to leave Liverpool, calling it "one of the hardest decisions" he had made.

If fit, Alexander-Arnold's appearance at Anfield will be a high-profile moment. Given the circumstances of his departure and his long connection with Liverpool, the match could be emotionally charged and possibly host a hostile atmosphere from fans.