Willian and Pedro agree to finish season at Chelsea

By Ben Spratt
Pedro and Willian to stay at Chelsea beyond June 30

London, June 24: Willian and Pedro have extended their Chelsea contracts through to the end of the 2019-20 season.

The veteran wingers had both been set to see their deals expire on June 30, but the delay to the campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic will see matches continue beyond that date.

Players have been given the option to commit for the remaining games or to depart the club at the end of the month as scheduled.

But both Willian and Pedro will see out the season as Chelsea look to clinch Champions League qualification.

Frank Lampard's side are fourth, while they have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals, although their Champions League campaign for this term appears set to end after a 3-0 last-16 first-leg defeat to Bayern Munich.

Willian has been a key figure under Lampard, scoring five times in 29 Premier League games, despite links to London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Pedro has played just nine times in the league this season but will stick with Chelsea until the campaign concludes, at which point he will reportedly sign for Roma.

The World Cup winner joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015, two years after Willian arrived from Anzhi.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
