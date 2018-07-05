Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Willian praises 'excellent' Neymar amid criticism

Willian has backed teammate Neymar
Willian has backed teammate Neymar

Kazan, July 5: Brazil attacker Willian praised the "excellent" Neymar and believes his team-mate is still improving at the World Cup.

Neymar has been criticised for his theatrics in Russia, but the forward has netted twice and provided an assist in four games.

The Paris Saint-Germain star only made his return from injury last month and Willian feels Neymar is only getting better at the showpiece event.

"All of us know how important he is for our team and what his level of quality is," Willian said Wednesday.

"He has been playing better one game after the other as well. Our plan is to continue evolving, improving, until we get to the final if we are fortunate enough.

"He is an excellent player, he can decide a game at any moment in time, we all know that. So I'm also very happy for the way he's been playing."

Brazil continue their World Cup campaign with a blockbuster quarter-final against Belgium Friday (July 6)

That will see Willian come up against Chelsea team-mate Thibaut Courtois and the attacker praised the Belgium goalkeeper.

"I think it's difficult to play against him because he is very good and he is tall. But, at this time we have to do something special to score against him," Willian said.

"We know the quality he has but I think we have to do our all to score against him. That's what we want at this moment.

"We have goalkeepers here, they have quality like him – Alisson, Ederson and Cassio and I think we have goalkeepers with a lot of quality."

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: WI 201/2 (68.0 vs BAN 43
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue