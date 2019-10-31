Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wolves defender Boly out for 'a number of months' after surgery on fractured fibula

By Joe Wright
Wily Boly

London, October 31: Wolves defender Willy Boly will be out for "a number of months" after surgery on a fractured fibula.

The 28-year-old damaged the bone in his left ankle during training last Saturday (October 26) and subsequently missed the 1-1 Premier League draw with Newcastle United.

The club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (October 30) that Boly is set to be sidelined for some time, although they have not discounted a possible return this season.

Wolves head of medical Phil Hayward said via the club's website: "Willy had surgery in London this morning to repair the bone with a small metal plate and screws.

Blow for Wolves as Boly suffers serious ankle injury

"The procedure went as planned with no complications and he will now return to Compton to begin the early stages of his rehabilitation.

"Willy will be in a boot for the first six weeks, working hard to maintain fitness and muscle bulk in the leg before progressing to more functional activities.

"In terms of time scales, a lot depends on how he progresses in the first few weeks and how well the fracture heals."

Boly has made 16 appearances in the Premier League and Europa League this season and scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Besiktas earlier this month.

More WILLY BOLY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 5 - 0 LEG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue