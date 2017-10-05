Wishes pour in for Under-17 lads

Bengaluru, October 5: With India ready to kick off their World Cup campaign tomorrow (October 6) against the United States at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Twitter has gone on a rampage wishing the young lads luck and boosting their confidence.
Pumped about India’s first FIFA U-17 World Cup! Amazing news for all us football fans! https://t.co/Y5mWo6SPSJ #HereToCreate— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 5, 2017
Here are some of the tweets marking the beginning of a historical journey for the Indian under-17 team, who are set for their first ever World Cup appearance and that too at home. One couldn't have asked for a better start to their World Cup journey.
Go go! India is hosting it's 1st fifa tournament and we should be very proud! Our first match is on 6th Oct in Delhi #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/UIekKID9kD— Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 5, 2017
Wishing the @IndianFootball team all the best for the upcoming #FIFAU17WC. #BackTheBlue 👍💪☺️ pic.twitter.com/fl52NsN5CM— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 5, 2017
Indian cricket women's captain Mithali Raj wished the young boys luck.
The U-17 #FIFA World Cup starts tomorrow with #India VS. USA. Wishing the team the very best. Believe in yourselves!— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 5, 2017
Bollywood stars also sent in their wishes to the young team.
The boys will surely swing it in @Varun_dvn 's way on October 6. Get it going boys. Jai Hind #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC https://t.co/GBkyMlLhbW— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 4, 2017