Football
Wishes pour in for Under-17 lads

Wishes pour in for Under-17 lads

The Indian team during a training session
Bengaluru, October 5: With India ready to kick off their World Cup campaign tomorrow (October 6) against the United States at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Twitter has gone on a rampage wishing the young lads luck and boosting their confidence.

Here are some of the tweets marking the beginning of a historical journey for the Indian under-17 team, who are set for their first ever World Cup appearance and that too at home. One couldn't have asked for a better start to their World Cup journey.


From cricketers to movie stars to young fans everyone has come out to wish the lads ahead of their big day.

Indian cricket women's captain Mithali Raj wished the young boys luck.

Bollywood stars also sent in their wishes to the young team.

Story first published: Thursday, October 5, 2017, 12:36 [IST]
