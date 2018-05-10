Wolves considering big money move for Andre Silva

Bengaluru, May 11: AC Milan's young attacker Andre Silva's time at Italy might come to an end just after one year as according to reports, the Italian side are ready to let him go following strong interest from newly Promoted English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Portuguese player moved to Milan from FC Porto last summer for a reported fee of €38million after having a fruitful season at Portugal where he scored 21 goals in 43 appearances. The expectations were high from the player in the Milan jersey, however, the player failed to live up to the hype.
Although the 22-year-old scored eight times in the Europa League, making him the top scorer of the tournament for the Italian side, he has only found the back of the net in Serie A two times in 23 appearances.
The player is currently behind youngster Cutrone and another new signing Kalinic in the pecking order and as per reports, Milan will try to encash on him in the coming Summer due to their current position with FFP and in a bid to land a new forward.
According to reports, Wolves, who are looking to strengthen their squad after winning direct promotion to the Premier League by topping the English Championship, are weighing up to make a huge offer for the Milan and Portugal striker.
It is understood that Wolves aim to enter the Premier League with a bang and have drawn up a shortlist of targets for the upcoming transfer window with the Portugal international on top top of manager Nuno's wishlist. In their favour, Silva also has the same agent, distinguished Jorge Mendes whose group are in partnership with Wolves.
Wolves already have a number of Mendes' clients at Molineux Stadium, including star Portuguese players like Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa, as well as manager Nuno Espirito Santo and therefore this link could be vital in making the transfer more likely.
Milan currently remain in stable position regarding Silva's future as the player still has more than four years remaining on his contract. But the striker will reportedly be allowed to leave if an offer around €30 million come by.
However, with the newly-promoted side also being financially supported by Chinese investors Fosun International along with Mendes, it is expected the mentioned price should not be a problem.
Silva who is expected to fly to Russia with Portugal has 11 goals in 20 matches for his nation and was earlier linked with Arsenal.
