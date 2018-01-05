Wolves eyeing Robbie Keane return from ISL side ATK

Kolkata, January 5: Seeking a return to the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers are trying to bring back their former striker Robbie Keane, who is currently playing for ATK in the Indian Super League.
'Mirror.co.uk' reported that Dublin man, Keane, is interested in returning to the team where he first made a name for himself.
Have all the time in the world for Robbie Keane going back to Wolves for one last hurrah. Here's him scoring twice on his debut as a 17-year-old, more than TWENTY YEARS ago, and looking slightly Gascoigney in the process. pic.twitter.com/VoKZCd9aLi— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) January 4, 2018
The 37-year-old Keane - former Liverpool striker is under contract with ATK until March but there is a chance that he can secure an early release with ATK not in a favourable position on the standings.
At ATK, he is currently the top goal scorer in the team, scoring twice in the past eight games. He was initially tied to Wolverhampton after leaving LA Galaxy but he had already committed to ATK at the time. But manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been keeping a close eye on him throughout his time there.
The first goal of the new year - scored by Robbie Keane!#LetsFootball #KOLGOA https://t.co/X4DkpbwQsI pic.twitter.com/M2TccDngDz— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 3, 2018