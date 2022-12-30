Wolves vs Manchester United : Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Manchester United will look to put more pressure on rivals to secure a top-four spot on the weekend when they will visit relegation battlers Wolverhampton Wanderers.
United recorded two wins alongside clean sheets since returning from the World Cup and looks to be in good form. They are currently just one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one more game.
On
paper,
this
is
a
comparatively
easy
fixture
for
the
Red
Devils
and
they
will
surely
look
to
avail
the
maximum
points
from
it.
Wolves, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in the Premier League which also marked new manager Julen Lopetegui's Premier League debut. Wolves secured a late 2-1 win over Everton and will surely be high on confidence to cause an upset.
Match Details:
Date:
31st
December
2022
Time: 6:00 PM (IST)
Venue: Molineux
TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)
Wolves vs Manchester United Team News:
Wolves' injury issue is almost similar to the last game. Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, and Sasa Kalajdzic all are long-term absentees while Jonny Castro Otto and Boubacar Traore are waiting in lines to make full recoveries. The latest inclusion on the sideline is Daniel Podence who limped off early with a lower leg injury against Everton in the last game.
Manchester United on the other hand are likely to welcome most of their first-team stars. After missing out on the last game due to illness Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay are set to be a part of the first team. World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez too has joined the side and could make an entry to starting XI. Two exclusions are of Diogo Dalot who is still nursing his hamstring injury while Jadon Sancho is still away from the squad.
Midfielders
-
Ruben
Neves,
Matheus
Nunes,
Marcus
Rashford,
Bruno
Fernandes,
Antony
(Vice-Captain)
Strikers - Anthony Martial (Captain), Diego Costa