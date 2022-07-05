Football
Women’s Euro Winners: Full List of Champions and Runners Up From 1984 to 2017

By
Netherlands won Women's Euro in 2017

Women's Euro or the UEFA European Women's Championship, founded in 1984, is the top competition for women's football featuring teams from the UEFA confederation.

Initially held once in 3 or 2 years, Women's Euro has been hosted once in four years since the 1997 edition. The tournament was launched as a four-team event in 1984 and continued to stay that way till the 1995 edition, often competed by Sweden, Italy, Germany and Norway.

From 1997, the Women's Euro expanded to an eight-team tournament and later in 2009 further expanded into a twelve-team competition. The tournament got event bigger with the addition of four more teams from 2017.

The inaugural edition which needed a replay and penalty shootout was won by Sweden, and the second edition in 1987 was won by their scandinavian neighbours Norway. However, Germany since their entry in 1989, went on to become a dominant force in the Euros.

In the 12 editions held so far, Germany have won the Women's Euro a record eight times. Apart from Germany, Sweden (1984), Norway (1987, 1993) and Netherlands (2017) are the only other teams to lift the trophy.

The Women's Euro also had third place play-offs in four editions with Italy (1987) and Sweden (1989) winning the match once, and Denmark (1991, 1993) winning twice. UEFA has done away with the third-placed playoff since the 1995 edition.

Here is the list of champions and runners up with final score of every Women's Euro since 1984:

Edition Champion Score Runner Up
2017 Netherlands 4-2 Denmark
2013 Germany 1-0 Norway
2009 Germany 6-2 England
2005 Germany 3-1 Norway
2001 Germany 1-0 GG Sweden
1997 Germany 2-0 Italy
1995 Germany 3-2 Sweden
1993 Norway 1-0 Italy
1991 Germany 3-1 AET Norway
1989 West Germany 4-1 Norway
1987 Norway 2-1 Sweden
1984 Sweden 1-0, 0-1 (4-3 Pens) England

GG - Golden Goal; AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout

Story first published: Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 11:44 [IST]
