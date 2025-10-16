Test Twenty Championship: What is the Fourth Format in Cricket backed by AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh and Others? All You Need To Know

Football Donnarumma Expresses Delight In Working With Guardiola At Manchester City Gianluigi Donnarumma has quickly adapted to life at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola, expressing that the experience is even better than he anticipated. He has made a strong impact on the team since his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 18:26 [IST]

Gianluigi Donnarumma has expressed his delight at working with Pep Guardiola, describing the experience as exceeding his expectations. Since leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester City, Donnarumma has adapted quickly to life at the Etihad Stadium. In his first four matches, he has achieved two clean sheets and conceded only two goals while making six saves from eight shots on target.

Donnarumma has seamlessly taken over as Manchester City's primary goalkeeper following Ederson's exit. He shared his enthusiasm for playing in the Premier League, stating, "I feel at home at City. Even though it's not been long since I moved there. They wanted me a lot, they made me feel important, and now, they already consider me one of their own." His comments highlight his swift integration into the team.

Reflecting on his career journey, which began at AC Milan before moving to PSG in June 2021 on a free transfer, Donnarumma noted the contrasts between Serie A and the Premier League. He remarked on the differences in playing styles between Ligue 1 and England's top flight. "I've been lucky enough to watch from two very different places: In Ligue 1 and the Premier League," he said.

He further elaborated on these differences by saying that English football is characterized by its relentless pace throughout matches. "In England, they run from the first to the very last moment of the game," he observed. However, he was quick to clarify that this doesn't make one league superior to another; it's simply a matter of style.

Donnarumma is keen to extend his stay in Manchester and hopes for a memorable experience with the club. He expressed admiration for Guardiola's influence, stating, "You feel enchanted when you listen to him [Guardiola]. I thought it would be like that, but the reality is even better than I expected." His words reflect a strong desire to remain part of Guardiola's squad for as long as possible.

As Donnarumma continues to establish himself as a key player for Manchester City, his performances have already begun to justify the club's decision to bring him in as their new number one goalkeeper. His seamless transition into Premier League football underscores both his talent and adaptability.