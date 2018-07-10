Van der Sar backs Belgium for World Cup glory

Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Belgium celebrate their win over Brazil
Moscow, July 10: Dutch legend and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is backing Belgium to win the World Cup.

Roberto Martinez's side take on France in the first semi-final on Tuesday for the right to face either Croatia or England in the final.

Belgium have never reached the World Cup final, but they impressed in knocking out favourites and five-time winners Brazil 2-1 in the last round.

And Netherlands icon Van der Sar thinks it could be Belgium's year.

"I hope Belgium are going to do it," Van der Sar told Omnisport, speaking courtesy of Adidas.

"It will be fantastic for them. Small country similar to Holland, not big.

"Of course you have Anderlecht who is a big club, but on the European scene the Champions League is dominated by France, by England, Spain, Italy, Germany.

"So it's great that another country can squeeze in, same as Croatia. So I hope for Belgium."

