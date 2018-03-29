World Cup 2018: England's starting XI in Russia

Bengaluru, March 29: With the FIFA 2018 World Cup right around the corner, speculations have been started over the chances of the teams to win the World Cup. The International Break has given all the managers a great opportunity to settle their combinations right. England have won against Netherlands and drawn against Italy in the two friendlies. Here we will discuss, how far this English side can go in the World Cup with this squad and who will be there in the starting XI of Gareth Southgate's England team.
Goalkeeping:
Everton's Jordan Pickford will be handed the gloves for England in the upcoming World Cup. Pickford is considered to be one of the most promising goalkeepers in the Premier League right now. Hopefully, he will continue to perform well for the national side in Russia. Nick Pope and Jack Butland are the two backup options who will push for Pickford to perform well.
Defence:
Southgate prefers to play with a three-man defence at the back. Liverpool's Joe Gomez and Manchester City's duo Kyle Walker and John Stones will keep the opposition attack at bay. England also have good back-up options in their squad with the likes of Harry Maguire, James Tarkowski and Alfie Mawson in their midst. The defence, needless to say, looks decent for the upcoming World Cup.
Midfield:
England have a good set of midfielders who have seen a lot of success at the club level. Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain will be there in the central midfield along with Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier.
Manchester United's Ashley Young will play in the left wing-back position and Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier is going to play in the right wing-back position. Danny Rose is also there as the backup option in the left wing back position for England. Jack Livermore, Adam Lallana and Lewis Cook can step in when called.
Forward:
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy are two great options for Southgate to play as the centre forward role for England in the upcoming World Cup. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Manchester United's Jesse Lingard will be there to play at both the wings for them. Dele Alli could be given the role of withdrawal forward. Others like Danny Welbeck and Marcus Rashford are available for selection if needed.
Southgate generally plays with 3-4-3 formation with two wingers; but against the tougher opponents he might choose to play with 3-5-2 formation to take control of the midfield. If the team starts to play with a good rhythm from the beginning of the tournament, the Three Lions should reach the semifinal of the World Cup in Russia.
