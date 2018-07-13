Football
FIFA confirms no positive doping tests, starts investigation into England chants

Chants during England's defeat to Croatia are being investigated by FIFA

Zurich, July 13: FIFA has announced that there have been no positive doping tests during the World Cup, while also confirming that disciplinary proceedings have started against England for "possible discriminatory" chanting.

Since January, a total of 2,037 tests have been conducted, with every participating player at Russia 2018 tested in unannounced controls before the competition, as well as undergoing further tests during the tournament.

On average, every player from the four remaining teams - France, Croatia, England and Belgium - has been tested four times since January, with some tested up to eight times.

Meanwhile, chants by England fans during their World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia on Wednesday are being investigated by the governing body.

A statement from FIFA read: "We can confirm that a report has been filed through the anti-discrimination monitoring system in relation to chants of a possible discriminatory nature by English fans at yesterday's match.

"Subsequently, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Football Association."

