Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Over 10 per cent of Croatia's population welcomes World Cup heroes home

Posted By:
Croatians are still heroes to those at home
Croatians are still heroes to those at home

Zagreb, July 17: Croatia were greeted by an estimated half-a-million fans on the streets of Zagreb on Monday, as they returned home to a remarkable reception after losing in Sunday's World Cup final.

Croatian players thank fans in Zagreb for World Cup support

Despite the undoubted individual quality available to coach Zlatko Dalic, few expected Croatia to go as far as they did in Russia.

Croatia's preparations for the tournament were by no means perfect, considering Dalic was only appointed as the replacement for the sacked Ante Cacic last October with one last qualification group game to go.

He ultimately led them into the play-offs and then to Russia, where they picked up three wins in the group stage – including a brilliant 3-0 triumph over Argentina.

Penalty shoot-out victories over Denmark and Russia followed in the last 16 and quarter-finals, respectively, before a 2-1 win against England in extra-time saw them reach their first ever World Cup final.

They came unstuck in the final, losing 4-2 to France, but the disappointing end did not dampen the spirits of those at home.

According to the welcoming ceremony's presenter, local police estimated 550,000 people - well over 10 per cent of the country's 4.2 million population - took to the streets of capital city Zagreb throughout the day to see their heroes return, with the Croatia team travelling from the airport in an open-top bus.

A route that would usually take approximately 30 minutes took them over four hours, as the Croatian public greeted them as if they were royalty.

Although Croatia's Russia adventure did not end with success, they are clearly seen as champions in the eyes of the public.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue