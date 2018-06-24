Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

He has sacrificed a lot – Stuani praises Suarez

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez
Moscow, June 24: Luis Suarez is one of the world's best forwards and his goal against Saudi Arabia will help him, according to Uruguay team-mate Cristhian Stuani.

Suarez marked his 100th appearance for his nation with the game's only goal in a 1-0 World Cup win on Wednesday (June 20).

Stuani praised Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer – who has netted 52 times for his nation – as his country look to claim top spot in Group A with a win over Russia on Monday (June 25).

"For us it's really important to have Luis in our team because he is a world-class player, and he is one of the most important strikers in the world, and he is here, with us," he said.

"Reaching the 100 international matches in such a form is very important and hard as well, and it cost him a lot of effort and sacrifice for sure.

"We are very happy with him, he was able to find the goal in the last game against Arabia, and that goal will help him and help the group too.

"We are lucky to have many world-class players who strengthen the team and share a lot with us, and hopefully will keep giving the best from him so his statistics could keep growing."

Uruguay have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins to start the World Cup, assuring them of a spot in the last 16.

Source: OPTA

    Sunday, June 24, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
