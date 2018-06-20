Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia: Live Updates: Suarez gives lead to La Celeste

Posted By:
Uruguays Luis Suarez, center, scores the opening goal during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez, center, scores the opening goal during the group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Rostov Arena

Rostov-on-Don, June 20: Luis Suarez is set to win his 100th Uruguay cap on Wednesday (June 20) as he bids to make amends for past World Cup misdemeanours against a Saudi Arabia side still reeling from a thrashing in their opening fixture.

Suarez was sent off for the handball that denied Ghana a goal in the quarter-finals of the 2010 tournament in South Africa, leaving the suspended striker to watch from the sidelines as La Celeste lost 3-2 to the Netherlands and missed out on a place in the final.

Here are the updates from the game:

09:22 pm

Half-Time

Uruguay have maintained lead at the end of first half.
09:16 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia

09:16 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia:

43’ Substitution, Saudi Arabia. Hussain Al-Mogahwi replaces Taiseer Al Jassam because of an injury.
09:01 pm

First Half: Live Updates

28’ Attempt missed. Hattan Bahebri (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Yasir Al Shahrani with a cross.
08:57 pm

Suarez Strikes in his 100th cap

22’ Goal! Uruguay 1, Saudi Arabia 0. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carlos Sanchez with a cross following a corner.
08:47 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia

12’ Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Caceres with a cross.
08:39 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia:

7’ Attempt blocked. Mohammed Al-Burayk (Saudi Arabia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
08:39 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia:

6’ Foul by Matias Vecino (Uruguay). Hattan Bahebri (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
08:36 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia: Live Updates

1’ Attempt blocked. Luis Suarez (Uruguay) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristian Rodriguez with a headed pass.
08:25 pm

Uruguay Vs Saudi Arabia

In Brazil four years ago he was banned from all football activity for four months and suspended for nine international matches after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in the group stage, leaving his team-mates to bow out at the hands of Colombia in the round of 16.

That notorious incident did not prevent him from moving from Liverpool to Barcelona, where the 31-year-old has flourished, and he has arrived at the tournament in Russia at the peak of his powers, in what is likely to be the last chance for the former Ajax attacker and several of his experienced team-mates, including Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin of Atletico Madrid, to make an impact on the biggest stage in football.

Their opponents in Rostov on Wednesday will be Saudi Arabia, who proved unexpectedly hapless in suffering a 5-0 thrashing against the relatively unfancied hosts in the event's curtain-raiser in Moscow last week.

Uruguay were less impressive in their first fixture and needed Jose Gimenez's 89th-minute goal to snatch all three points against Egypt, who did not risk the recovering Mohamed Salah.

Guillermo Varela was among Uruguay's most consistent performers in the narrow victory in Ekaterinburg, and the Penarol right-back is not worried about Suarez's below-par display.

Source: OPTA

Half Time: URU 1 - 0 KSA
    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 19:47 [IST]
