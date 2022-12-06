World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Uruguay and four players after their vehement reaction following World Cup exit

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Uruguayan Football Association after the players' angry reaction to the World Cup elimination. Four players are also set to be charged and according to reports, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin are among the names.
Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana was not enough to take them beyond the group stage, as Diego Alonso's team were ultimately eliminated on the basis of goals scored, and reacted angrily when Cavani was denied a late penalty after going down in the Ghana box.
They went out after South Korea shocked Portugal with a 2-1 victory. Uruguay drew their first match against South Korea and then were beaten by Portugal. They finished on 4 points with the same goal difference with Korea, but the Taeguk Warriors scored 4 goals in the group stages, compared to Uruguay's 2 goals.
Social media footage showed Edinson Cavani, currently a Valencia player, pushing the VAR monitor over after the final whistle, while several other Uruguay players surrounded referee Daniel Siebert.
FIFA detailed the charges, alleging misconduct of Uruguayan players and officials, offensive behaviour and discrimination, in a statement released on Monday.
The statement also said Uruguay quartet Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez and Fernando Muslera were being investigated separately for alleged offences relating to offensive behaviour, violations of the principles of fair play and misconduct.
Speaking after the game, which almost certainly marked the end of his World Cup career, striker Luis Suarez said, "FIFA is always against Uruguay." He was also seen crying inconsolably after getting the news of the South Korean victory and learning their fate.
In a separate statement, FIFA revealed Serbia would also face charges of misconduct, discrimination and failure to preserve order and security following their 3-2 loss at the hands of Switzerland. Serbian players were involved in a fight with the Swiss players, and their keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic grabbed the throat of Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka.
(Source Story: Opta)