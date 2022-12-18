FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Argentina vs France Live Updates; ARG 3-2 FRA, Messi scores in extra time

Argentina take on defending champions France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday (December 18).
Both Argentina and France will be aiming to end the day with their third World Cup title.
Lionel Messi will be looking to lift the title for the first time in what is his World Cup swansong, while his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe will look to make it back-to-back titles.
Keep yourself updated with the latest updates from the Qatar 2022 final with mykhel live blog here.
GOAL! Kolo Muani scores for France. ARG 3-2 FRA
GOAL!! Paredes Scores for Argentina. ARG 3-1 FRA
Tchouameni misses! ARG 2-1 FRA
GOAL!! Dybala scores and Argentina lead shootouts 2-1
France Miss! Martinez saves - FRA 1 (3) - ARG 1 (3)
Goal! GOAT for reason, Messi scores calmly for Argentina.
Goal! Mbappe converts! FRANCE 4 - ARG 3
The teams are getting ready for the penalty shootouts!
FRA 3-3 ARG! The referee blows the whistle to end the second half of the extra time. What a contest we have had so far!
Most goals in FIFA World Cup 16 - Miroslav Klose (Germany) 15 - Ronaldo (Brazil) 14 - Gerd Muller (West Germany) 13 - Just Fontaine (France)/Lionel Messi (Argentina) 12 - Pele (Brazil)/Kylian Mbappe (France)
4 - Kylian Mbappé has scored more World Cup final goals than any other player in the tournament's history (4)
116'! France get a penalty and Mbappe once again scores. France are alive with the equaliser from their maverick. This is the first WC Final hat trick since 1966!
FRANCE EQUALISE AGAIN THROUGH @KMbappe! 💪— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) December 18, 2022
THE HAT-TRICKKKKKK 🤯🤯🤯
🇦🇷3-3🇫🇷 | #ARGFRA | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/O1D6DzPejW
We are into the last five minutes of the second half of the extra time. Can Argentina stave off France and script history?
109'! Goal - Lionel Messi has scored for his team and Argentina are 3-2 now. Argentina have taken the lead.
106'! The first half of the extra time has ended and both teams have been unable to break the deadlock. We have another exciting 15 minutes in front of us.
105'! Attempt missed. Lautaro Martinez (Argentina) left-footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Acuna with a through ball.
Messi is seen for the first time in 20 minutes as he tries to hit but Lloris saves it. Good defence from France. Argentina get a corner but fail to convert.
102'! Martinez comes off the bench to replace Alvarez
It's the 8th World Cup Final to go to extra time, with just two of those going to penalties
96'! Adrien Rabiot leaves the pitch and Youssouf Fofana enters.
At the end of the second half. Argentina and France are tied at 2-2!
24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022
96'! Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo De Paul
90'! The regulation time has ended and 8 minutes of stoppage time has been added. Will the deadlock be broken?
GOALL!!! Mbappe Scores his second goal within a minute and France have equalised for his team. It was a right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Thuram.
GOAL!! 79'! Penalty for France And Mbappe scores from the spot. ARG 2-1 FRA
67'! Attempt missed. Randal Kolo Muani (France) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a cross following a corner.
The play resumes in the second half. Argentina have ruled the first 45 minutes and the injury time that followed and Les Blues have looked clueless. Can the defending champions make a comeback in the second half?
End of the first half in Lusail Stadium and with the help of goals from Messi and Di Maria, Argentina are leading France by 2-0. It has been Argentina's game in the first half. Will France be able to make a comeback in the second half. We'll have to wait and watch.
7 minutes of injury time has been added in this game by the match officials
Mesut Ozil - the German legend - lauds Angel Di Maria for his sensational goal!
I would say one of the best goals in a World cup final ever... Nice finish brooo... 😎😁 #DiMaria #ÖzilBounce— Mesut Özil (@M10) December 18, 2022