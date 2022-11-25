FIFA World Cup 2022: England vs USA: Preview, Probable Lineup, Betting Odds, Streaming, Prediction

England and USA will square up against each other in their second Group B match on Friday (early hours Saturday for Indian viewers). Both teams have gone off the mark in the points tally and it will be an important match for the two sides to take a significant leap towards the knockout stages.
England won their last match 6-2 against Iran while USA were held 1-1 by Wales. USA have made to the knockouts in their previous two World Cups and will be aiming to replicate that, while an England win will ensure their passage to the last 16.
Team News:
England have both Callum Wilson and James Maddison under scrutiny as the former has physical discomfort. Leicester midfielder James Maddison has sustained a knee injury and that may prevent him from playing against the USA. Harry Kane is back in training after an injury against Iran and looks set to start on Friday. Bukayo Saka, who scored a brace against Iran, is also set to start while midfield duo Decland Rice and Jude Bellingham are also going to feature from the first minute.
USA, on the other hand, have no significant injury concerns and they are expected to field the strongest side. Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie had toe and groin problems respectively, but they have trained and should be fit for the England clash. Christian Pulisic will be key for the Americans and Arsenal's Matt Turner will be between the sticks.
Probable Lineup:
England: Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane
USA: Turner; Dest, Zimmerman, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic
Broadcast:
The match will be televised live from 00.30 am IST Saturday and Indian viewers can watch the match on Sports18 channel. Indian viewers can also stream the match live on JioCinema app for free.
Betting Odds: (via 1xbet)
England: 1.55
Draw: 4.33
USA: 5.50
England vs USA Head-to-Head:
England and USA have faced each other 11 times, with England winning 8 and USA winning 2 of those games. Their last meet was in 2018 in a friendly when England beat USA 3-0. Their last World Cup meet was back in 2010 and that match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Key Facts:
Prediction:
This match promises to be a close encounter. England are superior in terms of quality on the pitch but USA have shown in flashes that they can be dangerous and inflict damage to any opponent. But I am going to go with an England win with a 3-1 scoreline.