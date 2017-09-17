FIFA U-17 World Cup: India exempts import duty on goods

Bengaluru, September 17: The central government has exempted from import duty sports items and a wide range of goods for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which will see 24 nations vying for the coveted trophy.
"All sports goods, sports equipment and sports requisites; fitness equipments; team uniform/clothing; spares, accessories and consumables of the same" will be exempt from the whole of the duty of customs leviable subject to certain conditions, said a Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) notification.
However, the importers will have to furnish undertakings that all the goods, excluding gift items, souvenirs, mementos will be re-exported within three months of conclusion of the World Cup.
Doping control equipment, first aid kits, satellite phones/GPS, dining/kitchen items, and office consumables, are also among the goods that have been exempted from the import duty.
Broadcast equipment and supplies used in organising and during the event imported by FIFA Host Broadcasters too falls in the exemption list.
These goods will also be exempt from the integrated tax levied under the GST.
India, as the host country automatically qualified for the World Cup. Brazil, Spain, Germany, France, USA, England, Paraguay, Japan and Korea DPR, are among the nations participating in the FIFA event.
The 17th edition of the FIFA tournament beginning on October 6 to be held under the slogan 'Football Takes Over' will have 52 matches. The final on October 28, will be played at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.