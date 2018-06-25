World Cup: Top 5 fantasy players of Round 2

Bengaluru, June 25: Following an exciting Round 1 with no goalless games and a host of goals, we’re back with the top performances for Round 2. And like the earlier round, even this one features a hat-trick, brace and a defender with the highest points. Here are top 5 performers of Fantasy League in Round 2.
1) Harry Kane vs Panama (16 pts)
Although he was a top performer in Round 1 as well, Kane narrowly missed out on our list to Romelu Lukaku due to his better value for money. However, the England captain made absolutely sure to be on top of this list with his hat-trick in England’s 6-1 thrashing of Panama. Kane also is the leading scorer now with 5 goals in only 157 World Cup minutes.
2) John Stones vs Panama (14 pts)
When the game ends in a 6-1 demolition of a team, there are bound to be top performers from the winning team. John Stones bagged his first ever goal for the Lions with a towering header, before doubling his personal tally in the same match with another header. The centre-back could have been the highest points scoring player in a single match, but Panama’s first ever World Cup goal snatched away the extra 6 clean sheet points from Stones.
3) Eden Hazard vs Tunisia (12 pts)
Another high scoring fixture was England’s group-mates Belgium thrashing Tunisia 5-2. Eden Hazard was adjudged the man on the match for his overall performance that included a brace and earning a penalty.
4) Ahmed Musa vs Iceland (10 pts)
Musa’s match-winning brace wasn’t good news for Nigeria only. The Argentine people will thank the African to keep Argentina’s chances of creating a miracle alive. Croatia’s 3-0 battering of Argentina sent them through to Round of 16, but Nigeria’s win over Iceland still gives Argentina a mathematical and outside chance to qualify to the next round.
5) Romelu Lukaku vs Tunisia (9 pts)
Lukaku is surely a lucky man. He edged past Harry Kane last time in our rankings and has made the cut this time as well. Although level on points with Marco Reus, Wahbi Khazri, James Rodriguez and Kenneth Omeruo for Round 2, Lukaku’s brace made him the only player alongside Diego Maradona to score multiple goals in back-to-back matches. This achievement gets him a place in back-to-back top fantasy players as well.
