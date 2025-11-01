Football Wrexham Triumphs Over Coventry City 3-2 As Kieffer Moore Scores Hat-Trick Kieffer Moore's hat-trick secures a thrilling 3-2 win for Wrexham against Coventry City, halting the visitors' unbeaten Championship run. This match highlights Moore's return to form and Windass's impressive assists. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Coventry City's unbeaten run in the Championship ended with a 3-2 defeat against Wrexham, thanks to Kieffer Moore's hat-trick. The visitors, led by Frank Lampard, had a chance to extend their lead over Middlesbrough and Millwall at the Racecourse Ground. Ephron Mason-Clark initially put Coventry ahead in the 22nd minute with a precise finish from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's pass.

In the second half, Moore turned the match around for Wrexham. He scored his first goal by converting Josh Windass' cross on the hour mark. Nine minutes later, Moore headed another Windass delivery into the net, completing the comeback. Windass then set up Moore's third goal with a clever reverse pass in the 83rd minute.

Despite Sakamoto's powerful left-footed shot making it a tense finish, Wrexham held firm. They now sit 11th in the table, just two points away from play-off contention. The team has lost only once in their last seven league matches, securing three wins and three draws during this period.

Josh Windass played a crucial role by assisting all three of Moore's goals. This was his first time providing three assists in one game. Previously, he had managed two assists in three different matches throughout his career.

Moore's Long-Awaited Hat-Trick

Moore's hat-trick was his first in over seven years in English football. His previous trebles were for Rotherham United against Southend in August 2017 and Barnsley versus Rochdale in August 2018, both in League One. In this season's Championship, only Brandon Thomas-Asante and Haji Wright have scored more than Moore’s seven goals.

Wrexham’s victory marked an impressive performance under pressure. Their current form suggests they could soon challenge for a play-off spot if they maintain consistency.