Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Xavi leads Al Sadd to Qatar Cup triumph after declining Barcelona offer

By
Al Sadd
After confirming he turned down the chance to take over at Barcelona, Xavi led Al Sadd to a 4-0 win over Al Duhail in the Qatar Cup final.

Bengaluru/Doha, January 18: Barcelona legend Xavi won his second trophy as a coach after leading Al Sadd to a 4-0 success over Al Duhail in the Qatar Cup final, days after turning down the Camp Nou job.

Barca icon Xavi confirmed that he had declined the opportunity to succeed Ernesto Valverde at Camp Nou.

Xavi rejected Barcelona offer to replace Valverde

Valverde was sacked on Monday, with former Real Betis and Las Palmas coach Quique Setien swiftly appointed.

Barcelona sack Valverde and appoint Setien as successor

Xavi claimed he turned Barca down because he believed it was "too soon" in his coaching career to take such a job, yet he will have done his credentials no harm with Friday's triumph.

Nam Tae-hee opened the scoring early on for Al Sadd, with Baghdad Bounedjah then doubling their tally after a mistake from Duhail's goalkeeper Amine Lecomte.

Bounedjah helped himself to a second before half-time, with Akram Afif's penalty completing the rout midway through the second half.

Friday's victory secured Xavi his second piece of silverware in charge of Al Sadd, who won the Qatar Super Cup in August last year.

Barcelona, meanwhile, kick-off the Setien era with a home match against Granada in La Liga on Sunday.

La Liga feature: Know more about new Barcelona coach Quique Setien

Ever since his trophy-laden career with Barcelona ended, Xavi has shifted his base and was initially a player before taking up the coaching role with Qatar Stars League champions at the beginning of the seasonn.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More XAVI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEG 0 - 3 GTF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 0:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue