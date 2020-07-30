Football
Xavi back at Al Sadd training after recovering from coronavirus

By
Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez has recovered from the coronavirus and is back to training with the club. Image: Al Sadd Twitter

Bengaluru, July 30: Al Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez has completely recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and has resumed his duties with the Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions.

The Barcelona legend had announced last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19 following routine screening of players and staff in the QSL.

David Prats, the coach of the reserve team, fillied in for Xavi during the club's 2-1 win against Al Khor, which was the QSL champions first match since the top-flight of Qatar football resumed after the COVID-19 enforced break on July 24.

"Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I've received during these days," Xavi posted on his verified Instagram page alongside an image of him holding his daughter.

"I want to share with you that I'm recovered and back home with my family and the Al Sadd team," added Xavi.

"Thank you so much for all the caring messages that I've received during these days. I want to share with you that I'm recovered and back home with my family and the @alsaddsc team"

Al Sadd club's official Twitter handle also posted pictures of Xavi at the at the team training session on Wednesday (July 29).

Al Sadd, who are third in the QSL table with 35 points from 18 games, face Al Ahli in an away game next on August 3. Al Duhail lead the standings with 43 points, two ahead of Al Rayyan.

Al Sadd have been boosted by the return of Brazilian Rodrigo Tabata, who re-joined the QSL champions after the expiry of his contract with Al Rayyan.

Tabata was back in Al Sadd colours in the club's training session, after signing a one-year deal.

Xavi will be back in the dug-out for the match against Al Ahli.

It may be recalled that the Spanish 2010 World Cup-winner and his wife Nuria Cunillera had recenty donated $1.08 million to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic to help the fight against the dreaded virus.

The Spaniard who started coaching Al Sadd from the start of the season after ending his playing career with the QSL champions had also supposedly agreed for a 40 per cent pay cut to join other stars to have donated or led fundraising campaigns to help combat the virus which has claimed many deaths across the globe.

Xavi, who was tipped to become Barcelona coach, had only recently renewed his contract with Al Sadd, deciding to stay with the QSL champions for one more season.

Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
