Football Xhaka's Leadership Crucial For Sunderland's Strong Start In Premier League Granit Xhaka has significantly influenced Sunderland's performance in the Premier League, helping them achieve their best start since 1999-00. His leadership and experience are vital as they prepare to face Everton. Published: Monday, November 3, 2025

Sunderland's impressive start to the Premier League season is largely attributed to Granit Xhaka's influence. As they prepare to face Everton on Monday, Sunderland have only lost twice since their promotion. This marks their best top-flight start since the 1999-00 season, with 17 points. Recent victories over Wolves and Chelsea have set them up for a potential third consecutive win, a feat not achieved since May 2014.

Regis Le Bris acknowledges Xhaka's significant role in Sunderland's success. "To be competitive at that level, you need to own the performance on the pitch," he said. "For that reason, Granit helps a lot because he can manage elements on the pitch. He is not alone in that, but he leads by example."

Everton currently sits in 15th place after two consecutive losses, including a defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium against Tottenham. Their primary issue has been scoring goals; only Iliman Ndiaye has netted more than once this season. Beto has scored once, while Thierno Barry is yet to open his account.David Moyes is considering tactical changes to improve Everton's attacking output. "I will look to see if there are other options," he stated. "If I think I'm not getting what I want, I'll look to see what else there is."Wilson Isidor stands out as Sunderland's top scorer this season with four goals in nine matches. No other player for the Black Cats has scored more than once. Historically, only four players have reached five Premier League goals in ten or fewer appearances for Sunderland.Jack Grealish of Everton has been influential despite the team's struggles. He leads the league in fouls won (28) and chances created from open play (19). Additionally, Grealish has provided four assists and created 20 chances this season.

Match History and Predictions

Everton has historically performed well against Sunderland, winning their last two Premier League encounters during the 2016-17 season. However, they have struggled at the Stadium of Light recently, securing just two wins in their last eight visits.Sunderland aims to maintain their strong form with five wins from nine matches this season (D2 L2). This record is just one victory shy of their total wins during their last top-flight campaign in 2016-17.Everton seeks to avoid consecutive losses against promoted teams after losing to Leeds United earlier this season. They previously suffered three straight defeats against newly promoted sides in the 2021-22 campaign.The Opta win probability suggests a competitive match: Sunderland holds a 32.2% chance of winning, while Everton is slightly favoured at 42.4%. A draw stands at 25.4%.