Yannick Carrasco could return to European football with Milan and Arsenal interested

Kolkata, January 8: Former Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco is set to return to Europe in the coming weeks following his move to China just after one year with Premier League club Arsenal and Serie A side AC Milan most interested.
Last year, Carrasco surprisingly left Atletico Madrid to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang in a €30m move just months before the World Cup for more game time.
But just after nearly a year, the left-winger reportedly now wants to return to Europe again to compete at the top level and its Arsenal who have apparently made the first move, making contact with the 25-year-old while AC Milan are also believed to be interested.
Arsenal see him as a welcome addition to the current squad as they struggle to cope up with injuries while on the other hand, the Rossoneri looking to add more strength in the line-up following a number of failed pursuits elsewhere.
Yannick Carrasco has interest from Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United, but the player prefers a move to the Premier League and more specifically Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/4CdEDYShHA— TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) January 7, 2019
Since arriving in China, Carrasco is yet to set the stage on fire and scored only seven goals. And now the Chinese side are open to letting him leave. Yigfng will also let him leave on a season-long loan deal though additionally could insert a clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season in the region of €30m at the very least to retrieve the money.
It’s confirmed: #Arsenal is talking with #FerreiraCarrasco. The first club to call him was #AcMilan, but they can't spend high prices. Carrasco would like to return in Europe from #Cina, but his salary is too expensive (€10,5M at year) for Milan. Not for Gunners. #transfers #AFC— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 7, 2019
However, with Carrasco currently on a €200,000-per-week wage, doubts have surfaced over a deal. With FFP limitations on Milan, they could find it hard to fund a deal for the ex-Atletico Madrid attacker but it could come as a piece of good news for the Gunners who are still believed to be at the front of the queue for the player.