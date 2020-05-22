Football
Yaya Toure appears in campaign ad as Vasco da Gama presidential candidate promises Ivorian's arrival

By Ryan Benson

London, May 22: Yaya Toure said he will see Vasco da Gama fans "soon" after appearing in the campaign ad of club presidential candidate Leven Siano, who has promised to sign the Manchester City great.

Toure left the Premier League in 2018 and has struggled to settle anywhere since, enduring short-lived spells with Olympiacos and Qingdao Huanghai, the latter in the Chinese second tier.

But a return to top-flight football could be on the cards in Brazil with Vasco, as Siano seems to have already struck an agreement with the former Ivory Coast midfielder.

Siano is bidding to become Vasco's next president, with elections set to take place later this year.

View this post on Instagram

Welcome @realtoureyaya ! Merci beacoup ! Thank you ! #vaidarvasco #somamos #ovascotempressa #somosomaiorclubedomundo #leven2020

A post shared by Luiz Roberto Leven Siano (@levensiano) on

Although grand pledges and promises are not uncommon from such candidates in football, Toure has publicly backed Siano.

In a video posted to Siano's Instagram account, Toure says: "I want to thanks Leven for including me in this project.

"I can hardly wait to see all the Vasco fans very soon. It's going to be Vasco. See you soon."

In a message that preceded Toure's, Siano said: "Welcome, Mr Yaya Toure. Thank you for trusting our project."

The date of the election is yet to be announced but, with the voting not scheduled to go ahead until late in the year, Toure is not expected to join Vasco imminently.

Toure had previously been strongly linked with Vasco's Rio de Janeiro rivals Botafogo.

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
