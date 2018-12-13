Yaya Toure wants Premier League return

Bengaluru, December 13: Yaya Toure is eyeing a return to Premier league again after his spell with Greek giants Olympiakos ended 'by mutual agreement' on Tuesday, just after three months and five appearances.
The Ivorian midfielder enjoyed a successful eight years at Manchester City but was told by Pep Guardiola to pack his bags last season after he was told he will not be offered an extension of his current deal.
The midfielder then signed for Greek giants in the Summer but with a 'pay as you play' deal. However, the signing proved problematic for the Greek Super League club as they came under increased budget restrictions and only provided five appearances, none of them were full 90 minutes.
He now after terminating his contract with the side has returned to England and is reportedly looking at Premier league sides to mark his return to football again.
Toure was granted British citizenship this year and has a family home in London. Therefore apparently he is now looking for a club based in London and has told his agent Seluk to find a top-flight club.
Toure reportedly has also been offered a luxurious route to MLS or China but as per his agent, the player is keen to settle again in Premier league to fight for his place.
"There are many proposals from Arab teams, but also from Asia. Huge offers. But most likely for Yaya is to return to the Premier League," Dimitri Seluk said, as quoted by Gazzetta in Greece.
"His dream was to fight there and make it happen. He wants to come back there and I think there are conditions for it to happen again."
The three times Premier league winner reportedly now looking at West Ham and Crystal Palace as potential options, but given his former payroll, he has to think about his wage structure sign for the side.
Toure joined City in 2010 and scored 59 goals in 230 games for the Blues, becoming one of their club legends.
He also won two La Liga titles and the Champions League at Barcelona, before his spell with the defending Premier League champions.