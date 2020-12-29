Year in Review: Five best midfielders in Bundesliga 2020

Kolkata, December 29: Most teams in Bundesliga play an attacking brand of football and that makes the German top tier very interesting for the neutrals.
As the year winds down, we look at five best midfielders in the top tier of German League.
Marcel Sabitzer - RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig skipper Sabitzer has established himself as one of the most dependable footballers in Bundesliga over the last couple of years. The Austrian international has had three goals and as many assists this season.
Leon Goretzka - Bayern Munich
When Goretzka was snapped up by Bayern from Schalke, expectations were sky high from him and initially the dynamic midfielder failed to live up to his promise. However, since the last season, the German international has improved dramatically and is realising his immense potential
Lars Stindl - Borussia Monchengladbach
Mönchengladbach skipper Stindl is one of the most underrated footballers in the world right now and is also one of the most versatile players. The 32-year-old can play in a range of positions including central midfield, defensive midfield but he is most dangerous in an attacking midfield role.
Joshua Kimmich - Bayern Munich
Bayern star Joshua Kimmich has made the defensive midfield position in Bayern of his own and the 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the best players in his position. Kimmich is pretty decent defensively but he offers his best when it comes to building the play from deep.
Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich
Before the last season, Muller's career seemed to be at it's lowest ever point, but things changed dramatically since Hansi Flick replaced Niko Kovac as the manager. Flick led Bayern to a historic treble and Muller was at the focal point of everything positive for them. The 31-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 26 assists in all competitions last season and has already scored 9 and created 10 this time out.