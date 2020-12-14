Year in Review: Five big flops of Premier League 2020

Kolkata, December 14: Year 2020 has been one to forget with the whole world coming to standstill for several months due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
All aspects of life was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic from mid March and football was no exception.
The beautiful game resumed in June and the 2019-20 season was eventually completed in most countries in Europe.
As we approach the final few days left of the year, let us take a look at five players who failed to live up to their expectations in Premier League 2020.
Cenk Tosun - Everton
Cenk Tosun's signing from Besiktas in January 2018 for a reported fee of £27 million is a fine example of how poor the Tofffees' recruitment has been. The Turkish international has not been able to justify even half of his price tag and has become a bit-part player at Goodison Park now.
Gylfi Sigurdsson - Everton
Another Everton player makes this list but unlike Tosun, Sigurdsson was once the star player at Goodison Park for several years. The creative midfielder scored just three times while creating the same number of goals for his team-mates over the course of the last season.
Mesut Ozil - Arsenal
Once Ozil was regarded as the finest playmaker in the world and it is hard to imagine how much the 32-year-old has fallen from the pedestal over the years. Ozil was very poor last season for the Gunners and for a player earning £350k a week, it is simply unacceptable.
Danny Rose - Tottenham Hotspur
Once the undisputed number one left-back for the England national team, Rose has also failed to fire in the last season. Jose Mourinho was clearly not impressed with the 30-year-old after taking charge at the club and loaned him out to Newcastle United where the former Sunderland man failed to make his mark.
Danny Drinkwater - Chelsea
One of the heroes for Leicester in their historic Premier League winning season, Drinkwater has never been the same after that. The 30-year-old could go down in the history books of Chelsea as one of their worst acquisitions in the transfer market. He could make just 23 appearances for the Blues since then and also could not impress at either Aston Villa or Burnley while on loan.